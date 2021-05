DNA:n 5G kattaa nyt 40 % suomalaisista yhteensä 98 paikkakunnalla – tässä tuoreimmat verkkoon liitetyt kunnat ja kesän rakennuskohteet

DNA’s 5G now covers 40% of Finns in 98 cities and towns in total – see the latest towns with coverage and expansions planned for the summer 18.5.2021 09:25:00 EEST | Press release

DNA’s 5G network now covers as many as 40% of the Finnish population, or 2.2 million people, in a total of 98 towns and cities. The most recent towns linked to the network are Akaa, Askola, Joroinen, Juupajoki, Karkkila, Kaskinen, Kronoby, Pedersöre, Punkalaidun, Saarijärvi, Varkaus and Vihti. The network is constantly being expanded and dozens of base stations are opened every week across Finland. Construction of the Finnish Shared Network’s 5G coverage is also seeing quick progress.