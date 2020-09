DNA:n 5G-verkon väestöpeitto ylitti miljoonarajan – mobiilidataa käytetään nyt enemmän kuin koskaan

The population coverage of DNA’s 5G network exceeded one million – mobile data is now used more than ever 8.9.2020 11:30:00 EEST | Press release

DNA has significantly expanded its 5G network in Finland, and the network is now available for more than one million people in 24 municipalities. The rapid construction of the 5G network continues while the 4G network is simultaneously being improved. DNA aims to reach a population coverage of over 1.5 million by the end of the year.