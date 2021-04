DNA:n maaliskuun 2021 myydyimmät puhelimet ja älykellot sekä tietokoneet – 5G-puhelimet valtasivat maaliskuun listaa

5 tips: Keep these in mind if you are buying a new phone – DNA’s expert provides advice especially to people who are interested in 5G phones 24.3.2021 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Sami Aavikko, CEO of DNA Store, urges anyone wanting to buy a phone to pay special attention to the features your phone absolutely needs to have and to the expected service life of the phone. If you are interested in 5G phones, you should consider especially the subscription type in order to make the most out of your new phone.