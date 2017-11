DNA:n matkaviestinverkossa kattava NB-IoT-valmius

DNA is preparing for up to ten times higher data volumes 6.11.2017 14:30 | Tiedote

To prepare for increasingly massive data volumes, DNA will replace backbone devices critical to its network production with devices having considerably higher efficiency and many times higher data transfer capacity. Data volumes continue to grow in both the mobile and the fixed network, and 5G is likely to make the growth curve of mobile data as steep as it was at the beginning of the 4G era.