DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet tammikuussa 2019

DNA will provide Veikkaus with the largest company-specific network in Finland 9.1.2019 10:00 | Tiedote

DNA has won the tender to supply a gaming network for Veikkaus. Measured in terms of the number of business locations, Veikkaus’ new network will be the largest company-specific network in Finland. The nationwide gaming network will cover a total of almost 7000 Veikkaus sales outlets.