DNA’s Half Year Financial Report – invitation to news conferences

4.7.2017 10:30 | DNA Oyj

DNA will publish its January-June results on Tuesday July 18, 2017 at 8:30 am. The stock exchange release and result report in Finnish and in English will be available at that time on DNA's website at www.dna.fi/investors. DNA will arrange two news conferences on the result publication day. The results will be presented by CEO Jukka Leinonen and CFO Timo Karppinen.

News conference in Finnish for media and analysts at 10:00 am (EEST)

The event will take place at DNA House, Läkkisepäntie 21, Helsinki. Registration for the event is requested by email to communications@dna.fi.

The news conference will also be webcasted live on www.dna.fi/investors.

Conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 2:00 pm (EEST)

The audience is welcome to participate through a conference call.

Participants are requested to dial in a couple of minutes before the scheduled time;

Finland: +358 (0)9 6937 9543

UK: +44 (0)20 3427 1909

USA: +1 646 254 3366

confirmation code: 628 9627

The presentation materials as well as a link to the webcast will be available on DNA’s website before the event: www.dna.fi/investors.

Recordings of the both events will be available on DNA’s website later during the day.

Further enquiries:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, +35844 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi



DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi