Entä jos Vieno-myrsky katkaisee netin? DNA:n asiantuntija kertoo, miten verkko on turvattu – ja mitä ei kannata tehdä, jos netti katkeaa

DNA personnel do not need to return to the office, and few intend to do so – "It is clear that work independent of place is here to stay" 14.6.2021 14:33:39 EEST | Press release

A flexible way of working, regardless of place and time, has been one of DNA's success stories since 2012. However, no one was prepared for the full-flexed remote working caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Now the lessons of the exceptional year are being used to take the flexible work culture even further. DNA has listened to its personnel through regular surveys, and now pays special attention to tools and systems, premises and safety, managerial work and leadership, and well-being and a sense of community.