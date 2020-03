Helsingfors stadsmuseum på turné som regionalt ansvarsmuseum

Air quality sensors to become available for loan at four libraries in Helsinki as of 11 March 11.3.2020 07:58:00 EET | Press release

A total of ten air quality sensors will become available for loan as of 11 March at Itäkeskus, Vallila and Viikki libraries and Central Library Oodi. The air quality sensors measure the carbon monoxide content of outdoor air, and the results of the measurements can be viewed on a downloadable smart phone application.