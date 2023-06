Helsinki Biennaalin mediatilaisuus to 8.6. klo 10 HAM Helsingin taidemuseossa ja Vallisaaressa

INVITATION: Helsinki Biennial’s press day on Thursday 8 June beginning at 10 a.m. at HAM Helsinki Art Museum and Vallisaari Island 6.6.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The contemporary art event Helsinki Biennial 2023 will open to the public on Sunday 11 June on Vallisaari Island and at HAM Helsinki Art Museum. Additionally, the event will spread across the city throughout the summer. The biennial will present around 30 international artists and collectives. Through art, Helsinki Biennial 2023 reflects on some of the major issues of our time, such as the loss of biodiversity, political conflicts, and the impact of new technologies. The biennial’s title, New Directions May Emerge, refers to alternative ways of living in and understanding the world, whilst envisioning other potential futures. Approximately half of the works are new commissions.