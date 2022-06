HUSissa palkittiin ennätysmäärä työntekijöitä kaksikielisistä teoista

Significant EU-funding to HUS Helsinki University Hospital-led research project on long-term effects of COVID-19 31.5.2022 12:34:45 EEST | Press release

The EU has awarded a 6.55 million EUR funding to a HUS Helsinki University Hospital-led consortium to examine the mechanisms behind the long-term effects of a COVID-19 infection. The objective is also to create a Decision support system for prediction and management of Long Covid Syndrome (LCS).