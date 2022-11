Ikäihmiset entistä paremmin mukana digitaalisessa yhteiskunnassa

Be prepared in case your phone is lost – do at least these steps for your phone 11.11.2022 08:10:00 EET | Press release

The pre-Christmas celebration season is getting closer, and accidents happen – your phone is no exception. If a phone is lost or stolen, you can get a new replacement, but information stored in your phone ending up in the wrong hands can cause problems. Fortunately, you can take steps to minimize the damage caused by this in advance.