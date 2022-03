Ilmarisen suhdanneindeksi: Työntekijämäärä nousi lähes kolme prosenttia

Ilmarinen’s financial statements 2021: Investment assets and solvency capital rose to record levels and strong development continued in customer acquisition and in improving cost effectiveness 18.2.2022 11:04:51 EET | Press release

Ilmarinen’s return on investments was 15.3 per cent, or EUR 8.1 billion. The value of investment assets rose to an all-time high, at EUR 60,8 billion, and solvency strengthened.