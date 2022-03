Ilmastonmuutoksen vaikutuksista keskustellaan joka toisella työpaikalla – työturvallisuusnäkökulma on esillä harvoin

Impacts of climate change are discussed in every other workplace – viewpoint of occupational safety is included rarely 24.3.2022 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Climate change is visible in workplaces, but an invisible subject when it comes to occupational safety and health. This is apparent in the Occupational Safety and Health Panel, the respondents of which included over 500 occupational safety officers and representatives. The results of the annual panel of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health and the Centre for Occupational Safety highlighted the need to reform the competence of occupational safety and health personnel so that workplaces can prepare for the occupational safety risks caused by climate change.