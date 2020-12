Innovation in Politics Awards 2020 -kilpailun voittajat valittu

Mediakutsu/Media Invitation: Mayors from all over Europe launch democracy initiative in digital event 17.9.2020 10:20:00 EEST | Press Invitation

This Friday, 18 September, mayors from various European countries will launch the Europe-wide initiative European Capital of Democracy in Vienna - at the invitation of Mayor Michael Ludwig and the Innovation in Politics Institute and under the patronage of the Vice-President of the European Commission, Dubravka Šuica, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić.