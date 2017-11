Ismo Sipeläinen edustaa Suomea Bocuse d’Or-kaudella 2018-2019

Hundreds of long tables invite to eat together 25-27 August 2017 8.8.2017 11:59 | Tiedote

The Finland100 anniversary year calls together a shared feast as the let's eat together festivities round up in a final weekend on 25-27 august. A never-before-seen spirit of communal activities has gotten hundreds of associations, village communities, initiatives and corporations to create an ongoing celebration in finland. The overflowing offering sets a seat at the table for every finland-lover. When all the festivities are added up together, the end result is the world’s greatest village celebration, where everyone is invited.