Kansainvälisesti tunnetun nykytaiteilijan Haegue Yangin ensimmäinen yksityisnäyttely Suomessa esille HAM Helsingin taidemuseoon marraskuussa 

Internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Haegue Yang’s first solo exhibition in Finland to be presented at HAM Helsinki Art Museum in November 13.4.2023 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

HAM’s autumn exhibition schedule will include an algorithm-driven robot bus, a pioneer in Finnish alternative art, and a prominent figure of international contemporary art, who combines visual abstraction with diverse sensory experiences. In November HAM’s arched halls will be filled with works by internationally acclaimed Korean artist Haegue Yang. She often makes art using industrially manufactured everyday domestic items, transforming them with laborious handicraft techniques into finished sculptures and installations. The Erkki Pirtola exhibition will present an extraordinary drawer and an artist portrait of sincerity and a deeply human sense of humour.In autumn, a self-driven R-bus robot bus will operate in the Kalasatama district. Using algorithms, the bus will randomly choose its route.