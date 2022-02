Kasvun trendit 2022: Määrätietoinen kasvun tavoittelu on pk-yritysten geeneissä

Do you think you are the rock star of tomorrow’s business? Keep your mad high mindset and apply SUPERFINNS® 2022! 11.1.2022 14:52:16 EET | Tiedote

SUPERFINNS® sparring program is for Finnish growth companies that have a giant-size hunger for global growth. The application period for the program is January 10th – February 4th, 2022. The program is free of charge.