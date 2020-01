Katutyöt jatkuvat Pasilan Konepajalla

Finlandia Hall to serve customers during the renovation – decision to be made on the project plan for the temporary facilities called Little Finlandia 15.1.2020 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The renovation of Finlandia Hall is set to start in early 2022. The renovation project will last for approximately 2.5 years. The temporary facilities are a central part of the phased preparations made for the renovation. Finlandia Hall will continue to be used as a conference and event centre throughout the renewal project and some of the activities will be organised in the temporary facilities. Thanks to the temporary facilities, named Little Finlandia, Finlandia Hall is able to offer new kinds of services to residents and tourists alike.