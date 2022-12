Kruunusillat kehitti tavan mitata työmaa-aikaisten liikennejärjestelyiden onnistumista

Development of Lapinlahti Hospital continues 30.11.2022 11:03:38 EET | Press release

The City of Helsinki continues to plan the future use of the Lapinlahti Hospital area in interaction with city residents and the users of the area. The aim of the planning is to find a sustainable solution for the renovation of the culturally and historically significant property in cooperation with NREP. The intention is to keep the current size of the park area, and there will be no new construction in the area.