Kulosaaren sillassa on havaittu korjausta vaativia vaurioita

The winner of the international idea competition for Lentoasemanpuisto in Malmi is Crossing Horizons 4.3.2021 11:28:08 EET | Press release

‘Crossing Horizons’ by Maanlumo Landscape Architecture and Collaboratorio Oy has been chosen as the winner of the international idea competition for Lentoasemanpuisto in Malmi. The jury was unanimous on the winner and praised the entry for successfully linking the park to its environment. Second place was taken by the entry ‘Runway Meadows’ from Arkkitehtuuri- ja maisemasuunnittelu NYMAN & RISTIMÄKI Oy / Johanna Ristimäki & Landscape Architect Sarianna Salminen / Sarianna Salminen, while third place was taken by the entry ‘ALULA’ by LOCI maisema-arkkitehdit Oy.