Kurt Björklund on valittu Kauppakorkeakoulu Hankenin Vuoden alumniksi

Stereotypes and a masculine culture keep women in the minority in technology 8.5.2023 13:48:04 EEST | Press release

Attempts have been made to increase the number of women in the field of technology for decades. However, the attempts have not been successful: In Finland, only one in five technology professionals is a woman. It is often argued that women lack an innate interest in technology. However, the lack of interest is not the cause but the consequence: the technology industry is structured to be masculine.