Kutsu: Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus rahapolitiikan toteuttamisesta koronatilanteessa 25.8. klo 11.00

Finnish households' deposits exceeded EUR 100 billion 13.8.2020

Finnish households’ deposit stock [1] exceeded EUR 100 billion to stand at EUR 100.4 billion at the end of June 2020. The majority (EUR 87.8 bn) of households’ assets on deposit accounts were on transaction accounts [2] (overnight deposits). The growth of the deposit stock has also primarily consisted of the growth of assets on transaction accounts for a long time. The stock of deposits with an agreed maturity has contracted for a long time, while other deposits have grown moderately. Households held a total of EUR 4.4 billion of deposits with an agreed maturity and EUR 8.3 billion of other deposits. In June, the average interest rate on the deposit stock as a whole was 0.07%. The average interest rate on transaction accounts was 0.04%, as opposed to 0.50% for deposits with an agreed maturity. After the end of March 2020, Finnish households’ deposit stock has grown by EUR 3.6 billion, EUR 3.5 billion of which consisted of the growth of financial assets on transaction accounts. Deposits