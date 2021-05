Mastercard ja bunq-pankki antavat ensimmäisenä Euroopassa asiakkaiden valita haluamansa nimen maksukortteihin tukeakseen sukupuoli- ja seksuaalivähemmistöjä

Mastercard appoints Mark Barnett as President of Mastercard Europe 4.5.2020 10:06:59 EEST | Tiedote

Mastercard today announced the appointment of Mark Barnett as President of its European business, based in Brussels. In this role Barnett will be responsible for the strategy, direction and overall success of all aspects of Mastercard’s business across the region. Mastercard’s European businesses, encompassing 53 countries, serving over 950 million people through partnerships with retailers, financial institutions and businesses. In his new role, Mark will report to Gilberto Caldart, President of International, and will join Mastercard’s Management Committee effective 1 June, 2020.