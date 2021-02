Metsätilojen kaupassa maltillinen kasvutahti koronavuonna

The number of property sales increased 8.2.2021 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Last year, property sales were more active than in the year before. The number of real estate purchases increased despite the coronavirus pandemic. Sales of holiday houses and plots with a shoreline increased the most. In addition, many more forest estates were sold in Lapland than in the previous year. National Land Survey of Finland has compiled real estate prices and the number of purchases in 2020.