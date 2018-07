Mobiilimaksamisen kasvu jatkuu – Maksuturva Group Oy ja Pivo yhteistyöhön

Mobile Payments Rise in Popularity – Maksuturva Group and Pivo have started a collaboration 17.7.2018 10:44 | Tiedote

PRESS RELEASE 17.7.2018. Mobile payments continue to rise in popularity in Finland: almost a third of all online purchases are made with a mobile device. Mobile payments have not been as popular in Finland as what they are in the Nordics overall, but a significant positive trend can be seen as more and more actors have noticed the rise in popularity for mobile payments. Maksuturva Group Ltd, known as a pioneer when it comes to payment solutions, has made a collaboration and distribution agreement with OP Group’s Pivo Wallet.