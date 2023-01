Motiva ja Suomen ympäristökeskus tiedottavat: Ilmasto- ja talousjohtamisen malli kaikille kunnille sovellettavaksi

Finnish Environment Institute is updating its organisation: a vision of sustainability transformation, life within planetary boundaries 24.1.2023 10:06:06 EET | Press release

According to a recent assessment by the World Economic Forum, the most significant global risks over the next ten years will be climate change and biodiversity loss. In order to mitigate these risks, countries have drawn up international agreements and programmes, a number of sectors have started to look for more sustainable forms of production, and citizens have become increasingly interested in environmental issues. Pressure to accelerate the green transition has increased, but changes are slow. The Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) has taken sustainability transformation its vision.