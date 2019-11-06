MUJI opens in Kamppi Helsinki on November 8th – the heart of the store is Europe's first MUJI restaurant
The beloved lifestyle chain MUJI opens its awaited gigantic store on the fourth floor of Kamppi Shopping Center on the 8th of November. The first MUJI restaurant in Europe will also open in the Kamppi store. The 3,400 square meter store is the largest in Europe with up to 7,000 different products.
The opening continues MUJI's recent European expansion. The Helsinki store specializes in high-quality and reasonably prized restaurant and food complex, a curated MUJI Books selection and an exclusive clothing collection MUJI Labo, which is currently not available anywhere else in Europe.
“We have had a total of four pop up stores in Helsinki, which have been well received here. Finally, we get the whole MUJI world for the Finns to experience. We are very excited about the future and hope that our unique and sustainable products will find their place in Finnish homes”, says Toshihiko Tanaka, Managing Director of MUJI Finland.
MUJI cooperates with nearly a hundred Finnish companies
Food has a central role in MUJI's upcoming department store. A completely new food and restaurant complex covers a quarter of the store's floor space. The complex includes the first MUJI restaurant in Europe, a café and a food department store selling Japanese delicacies and local Finnish food. The restaurant has nearly 200 seats.
Locality is essential in the grocery store as well as in the café and restaurant. Quality products from nearly a hundred carefully selected Finnish small entrepreneurs ranging from oatmeal to herbs and fish are both sold and used in the dishes.
“At the café and restaurant, we emphasize quality and local, fresh ingredients. The restaurant combines the best of Japanese and Finnish cuisine. We serve reasonably selected lunch and dinner daily”, Tanaka says.
Curated selection of books, timeless fashion and seasonal items
MUJI will bring products from all its segments from fashion to cosmetics, decoration, accessories, packaging and well-being to Helsinki. Unisex MUJI Labo collection, which was launched earlier this year in Japan, will only be available in Helsinki. MUJI will also bring its sportswear collection, MUJI Walker.
“In addition to the permanent selection, we also offer seasonal products. For example, at the opening, we sell products ideal for Christmas, such as comfortable pyjamas, beautiful table suggestions and other timeless gift ideas”, Tanaka comments the store's selection.
The department store will also have a specially curated book selection called MUJI Books.
“The store's selection of books has been carefully thought out and designed in collaboration with MUJI representatives. The books are arranged aesthetically by departments and the selection includes both Finnish and international quality literature”, Tanaka says.
About MUJI
MUJI was established in Japan in the 1980s as a response and countermeasure to the commercialization of the consumer society of that time. MUJI is an appreviation for Mujirushi Ryohin, which means no-brand quality products. MUJI opened its first store in Europe in 1991 at Liberty department store in London. MUJI has three main principles that have remained the same to this day:
1. Selection of materials
2. Streamlining processes
3. Simplification of packaging
MUJI products are the result of a rigorous manufacturing process, whereby the end result of the products is designed and well thought out. The simplicity and emptiness of products provide a solid foundation for thoughts and feelings. MUJI has over 900 stores around the globe and it has worked in Europe altogether over 25 years.
