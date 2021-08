Nimitysuutisia

Viking Malt has decided to invest in a new production plant in Lahti 18.11.2020 11:00:44 EET | Press release

Viking Malt Group has decided to make a strategic investment in Lahti and build a new malting house. It is part of the long-term growth strategy of Viking Malt and the investment is very significant, about 90 million euro project, in size. It is one of the biggest investments in Finnish food and beverage industry and in Lahti region during the past 10 years. The production capacity will be ca. 85 000 tons per year. The plan is that the new malting house will start its operation in 2023.