Nuorten työhyvinvointi heikentyi palvelualoilla – palautumiseen ja perehdytykseen kannattaa panostaa

People over 50 years of age should be offered the opportunity to reduce night shifts and long hours 14.6.2022 10:48:04 EEST | Press release

Finnish Institute of Occupational Health media release, 13 June 2022 For ageing employees, night work reduces sleep quality and recovering from demanding shifts takes more time. Based on new research results, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health recommends providing employees over 50 years of age with better opportunities to reduce night shifts and long hours. Participatory working time scheduling, which provides employees with increased opportunities to influence their working hours, has proved to be an effective tool, also for supporting the well-being at work of ageing employees.