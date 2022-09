OL3:n tehoa saa lisätä

STUK air sampler in Kotka detected radioactive zirconium and niobium 1.9.2022 18:35:00 EEST | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) detected small amounts of radioactive isotopes of zirconium and niobium (Zr-95, Nb-95) in an air sample collected in Kotka between 15 and 22 August. The sample also contained slightly more caesium isotope 137 than normal. Minor amounts of caesium from the fallout of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident are regularly detected in air samples.