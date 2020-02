”On vaarana, että puolikkaan ihmiskunnan näkemykset jäävät huomiotta” – #mimmitkoodaa sai painavat terveiset hallitukselta

”Finland Shows the Way”- #Mimmitkoodaa Program congratulated by Commissioner Urpilainen as one of the Winners of the Equality Prize 12.12.2019 19:27:06 EET | Press release

#mimmitkoodaa (Women Code) reached its place among the five winners as the EU rewarded the most important European equality projects of 2019 on Thursday. The Finnish program was warmly congratulated by Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen. "EU needs equality just as much as Finland, and the #mimmitkoodaa program shows example how to achieve concrete results.”