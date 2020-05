Pääjohtaja Olli Rehnin blogi: Vihriälän ryhmä ja kriisiin vastaavan talouspolitiikan kolme vaihetta

Anna Hyrske appointed Principal Responsibility Specialist at the Bank of Finland 8.5.2020 15:00:00 EEST | Uutinen

Anna Hyrske, MSc (Economics) has been appointed Principal Responsibility Specialist at the Asset Management division of the Market Operations department, as of 20 July 2020. The appointment is for a fixed term of five years. Ms Hyrske will be responsible for developing responsible investment at the Bank of Finland and for defining the related strategies. She will also be the Bank of Finland's representative in the Eurosystem's work in the area of sustainability. Anna Hyrske has since 1999 been working for Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, most recently as Head of Responsible Investment. Her past positions include as a responsible investment expert and a portfolio manager, for example in Ilmarinen's Asian operations. Ms Hyrske has published several articles and books on responsible investment and has operated actively in various fora on responsible investment. The Bank of Finland's financial assets and the Bank's share of the foreign reserves of the European Central Bank are i