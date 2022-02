Ruanda isännöi tämän vuoden maailman kiertotalousfoorumia WCEF2022:ta

Rwanda to host the World Circular Economy Forum 2022 17.2.2022 11:35:55 EET | Press release

For the first time ever, this year’s World Circular Economy Forum will take place in Africa. WCEF2022 will be hosted jointly by the Republic of Rwanda, the African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA) and The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra, with international partners. The main event will be hosted by Rwanda, one of ACEA’s founding members. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Europe-Africa Business Forum today.