Saksan Amazon on alihyödynnetty mahdollisuus suomalaisille elintarvike- ja juomayrityksille

Internationalization Awards of the President of the Republic of Finland to Kempower, K. Hartwall, Andritz and Kasvuryhmä Suomi 18.11.2022 12:02:51 EET | Press release

Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland, has granted the annual internationalization award to successful Finnish companies. Kempower Oyj, a provider of fast charging solutions for electric vehicles, will be awarded as the newcomer company of 2022, and K. Hartwall Oy Ab, a family-owned company focusing on logistics equipment and services, will receive the Growth Company Award. In the Long-term International Investor category, the award will go to Andritz Oy. The Community Award of the year will be granted to Kasvuryhmä Suomi ry.