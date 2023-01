Sosiaali- ja terveydenhuollon potilastiedot paremmin käyttöön hyvinvointialueilla

Upgraded, the health startup organization of Finland, joins forces with Healthtech Finland 14.9.2022 10:26:39 EEST | Press release

The leading industry association in the health technology sector, Terveysteknologia ry – Healthtech Finland, and the association of health startups, Upgraded ry, have decided to join forces. Going forward, Upgraded’s operations will continue as a division of Healthtech Finland. By merging, the needs of Startup companies can be better highlighted, and the opportunities for cooperation between companies of different sizes are improved.