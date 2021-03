STUK: Olkiluodon kolmannen ydinreaktorin voi ladata

Research on nuclear safety and nuclear waste management supports the safe use of nuclear energy 18.3.2021 13:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish Research Programme on Nuclear Power Plant Safety SAFIR2022 and the Finnish Research Programme on Nuclear Waste Management KYT2022 will jointly arrange an Interim Seminar on 18–19 March 2021. At the online Interim Seminar, participants will examine the programmes’ achievements to date and discuss how national, publicly funded research on nuclear safety and nuclear waste management can best support the safe use of nuclear energy in Finland. The Seminar is also a kick-off event for combining the programmes into one joint programme after the ongoing four-year period.