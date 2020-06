Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus Suomen talouden näkymistä

Account of the monetary policy meeting, 29-30 April 2020 22.5.2020 14:30:00 EEST | Uutinen

Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday and Thursday, 29-30 April 2020 1. Review of financial, economic and monetary developments and policy options Financial market developments Ms Schnabel reviewed the financial market developments since the Governing Council’s previous regular monetary policy meeting on 11-12 March 2020. Although the general risk-off mood had subsided and market liquidity was progressively improving, financial markets continued to show signs of fragility, mainly along four key dimensions. First, most euro area sovereign bond spreads had widened relative to German benchmark bonds, irrespective of their credit rating. In some jurisdictions, bond spreads had temporarily returned to, or even risen above, the levels observed before the announcement of the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP), compounded by expectations of increased issuance needs and the high prevailing un