Suomen taideakatemian palkinto on myönnetty kuvanveistäjä Aaron Heinolle

The Fine Arts Academy of Finland Prize awarded to sculptor Aaron Heino 14.5.2019 12:01:00 EEST | Tiedote

The prize by The Fine Arts Academy of Finland is awarded for the fourth time to a Finnish artist who is at their creative peak, and whose oeuvre deserves more visibility and recognition. The jury also considers the international appeal of the artist to be an important criterion. The prize consists of EUR 25.000, an exhibition at EMMA and an artist publication.