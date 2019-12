Supersuosittu Sunrise Avenue lopettaa uransa huipulla

MUJI to open the flagship store in Helsinki at 9.00 on the 8th of November – first 500 customers will receive goody bags 6.11.2019 18:47:24 EET | Press release

Japanese lifestyle chain MUJI is going to open its much-anticipated flagship store on the 4th floor of Kamppi shopping centre on Friday 8th of November. Doors will open at 9.00 and goody bags containing MUJI products will be given to the first 500 customers. The 3,500 square-metre store will be the largest MUJI store in Europe. Occupying the entire floor of the shopping centre, MUJI Kamppi Helsinki will have fashion, household, food items, kids play area and Open MUJI, the gallery and event space. The store will also include Europe’s first MUJI food court, which has a restaurant, café and a store which sells Japanese delicacies and local food from almost one hundred small Finnish producers. To mark the grand opening, MUJI will present small MUJI vol.1 “Miniature” by Tatsuya Tanaka, the world-famous miniature photographer and artist from Japan. The exhibition will run at the Open MUJI gallery inside MUJI Kamppi Helsinki until 29th of February. About MUJI MUJI, originally founded in Japa