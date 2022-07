Suuri osa suomalaisista pitää itseään vastuullisina kuluttajina

Many Finns consider themselves to be responsible consumers 12.7.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

FIBS’s consumer survey investigated how Finnish consumers make responsible choices. Based on the survey, decisions related to responsible consumption are largely guided by images and emotions rather than facts. Finnish consumers are interested in responsibility, and it influences their purchase decisions, although they think that companies still have room for improvement in product labelling, for example. Communicating about a product's responsibility clearly and reliably is an excellent channel for companies to influence society, gain trust from consumers and increase the company's financial result.