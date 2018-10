Suvi Hintsanen has been appointed Varma’s Senior Vice-President of Client Services

Suvi Hintsanen (M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed Varma’s Senior Vice-President of Client Services.

Suvi Hintsanen will take up the post at the beginning of 2019. She will be a member of Varma’s Executive Group and will report to President and CEO Risto Murto.

“Suvi Hintsanen has a solid background and extensive experience in developing client relations. This background will support Varma’s goals of further developing customer service and workability management together with our clients,” says Risto Murto.

Hintsanen joins Varma from OP Financial Group, where she is the head of payments and daily banking services. Her career includes various management positions in business, development and marketing.

Varma’s Client Services function is currently headed by President and CEO Risto Murto.

Further information:

Katri Viippola, Senior Vice-President, HR, Communications, and Corporate Responsibility, tel. +358 400 129 500 or firstname.lastname@varma.fi