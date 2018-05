Svea Ekonomi vahvistaa kyvykkyyttään verkkokauppa-alalla ostamalla suomalaisen maksulaitoksen Maksuturvan

Svea Ekonomi strengthens its e-commerce capability by acquiring Maksuturva, a Finnish payment institution 14.5.2018 12:35 | Tiedote

Svea Ekonomi AB (Svea), with headquarters in Solna, Sweden, has entered into an agreement to acquire 90% of the shares of Maksuturva Group Oy and Maksuturva ICT Services Oy (together Maksuturva), with headquarters in Espoo, Finland, from investors and management. 10% of the shares will continue to be held by Maksuturva’s management. The acquisition is pending approval by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.