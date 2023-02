Talouspolitiikan arviointineuvosto asetettiin neljän vuoden toimikaudeksi

Finnish Economic Policy Council background report: Lump-sum transfers are the most effective way to address unequal fuel tax burdens to low-income households 18.1.2023 07:03:00 EET | Press release

According to a background report for the Finnish Economic Policy Council, lump-sum transfers are better at improving the equity of fuel taxation compared to reductions in income or fuel taxes. Tax reductions would disproportionately benefit high-income households. Furthermore, reductions in fuel taxes could create harmful incentives to increase driving.