The Fine Arts Academy of Finland Prize awarded to sculptor Aaron Heino

The prize by The Fine Arts Academy of Finland is awarded for the fourth time to a Finnish artist who is at their creative peak, and whose oeuvre deserves more visibility and recognition. The jury also considers the international appeal of the artist to be an important criterion. The prize consists of EUR 25.000, an exhibition at EMMA and an artist publication.

The recipient of the 2019 prize is sculptor Aaron Heino (b. 1977). Heino is a versatile artist, whose production combines the use of classical materials with a casual depiction of everyday subject matters. The tradition of modern Finnish sculpture and design manifests itself, in particular, as influences drawn from free and organic shapes of nature. Heino’s oeuvre is, however, a version rooted firmly in the current moment: a futuristic, finished surface combined with a shape that evokes virtual and winding, yet fascinating 3D imagery. The result is a recognisable and unique aesthetic, a fresh outlook on tradition and a strong artistic expression that is tied strongly to the spirit of the age.

“Heino is an interesting reformer of art practice and form. A breath of fresh air”, describes the Chair of The Fine Arts Academy of Finland Antti Linnovaara.

The prize is awarded by The Fine Arts Academy of Finland every second year. EMMA has been an active partner of the prize since 2013. This year, for the first time, financiers of the prize include the City of Espoo, which is committed to supporting the next two prizes until the year 2023. The City of Espoo considers it important to highlight interesting and current contemporary artists in Espoo and EMMA.

“The prize including the exhibition at EMMA is a good fit for the Espoo Story”, says Jukka Mäkelä, Mayor of the City of Espoo.

Other nominees of the award include visual artist Alma Heikkilä and sculptor Kim Simonsson. Previous recipients of the prize are Tuomas A. Laitinen, Camilla Vuorenmaa and Outi Pieski.

The jury assigned by The Fine Arts Academy of Finland includes painter Antti Linnovaara (Chair), Pilvi Kalhama, Museum Director of EMMA, sculptor Anne Meskanen-Barman, Rector of the University of Lapland Mauri Ylä-Kotola and Susanna Tommila, Cultural Director of the City of Espoo.