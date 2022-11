Työhyvinvoinnin päätösten tulee perustua tietoon – maksuton opas sote-alalle

Decisions regarding well-being at work must be based on information – a free guide for the social welfare and health care sector 22.11.2022 08:33:22 EET | Press release

The key to managing well-being at work is to apply the information related to personnel. The new guide provided by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health helps social and health care organizations to promote well-being at work through information and analytics. If the aspect of well-being at work is included in all decisions made by an organization, well-being at work is promoted in the long term.