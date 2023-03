Työntekijän oma vastuu työkyvyn ja terveyden ylläpitämisestä lisääntyy etätyössä – tarvitaan yhteisiä pelisääntöjä ja esihenkilön tukea

Work engagement is highest in interpersonal work and administrative management work 22.3.2023 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote

Work engagement is connected to health, work ability and satisfaction in life, according to the data compiled from the responses to the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health’s Work engagement test. According to the results, work engagement is not an unknown phenomenon in the Finnish work life. However, there are differences between industrial sectors. High levels of work engagement can be found in the education, social welfare and health care sectors, in particular. In industrial work, the engagement level is lower.