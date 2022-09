Työnteko osatyökyvyttömyysetuuksien käytön yhteydessä pidentää työuraa jopa usealla vuodella

Workplaces need to switch gears in how they manage diversity 31.8.2022 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Workplaces need more competence and practices for diversity management and in creating an inclusive work culture. Labour shortages and increasingly tight competition over employees are highlighting the need to utilize the competence of international experts. The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health has published the guide “Diversity and inclusion in an expert organization”. The guide provides guidance for workplaces in their diversity work and introduces a variety of practices to facilitate this work.