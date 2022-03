Työsuojelutarkastajat kohdistavat renkaanvaihtosesongin aikana valvontaa autokorjaamoihin

Nearly 20,000 posted workers in Finland – shortcomings addressed by inspections of posting companies and contractors 24.3.2022 13:22:08 EET | Press release

In 2021, occupational safety and health inspectors carried out more than 200 inspections on companies that posted workers to Finland or are contractors of companies that post workers in Finland. Inspections were carried out as part of the supervision of the use of foreign labour in all five Occupational Safety and Health Divisions of the Regional State Administrative Agency. The number of inspections increased significantly from the 113 inspections carried out last year.