Ulkoministeri Haavisto Brexitistä: Päätöksillä oltava enemmistöpohja, demokratiaa on kunnioitettava

MEDIA INVITATION: High profile seminar on disinformation and Brexit with Mr Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, on 29.8.

Disinformation vs. facts, freedom of speech and rule of law — where is Europe heading with Brexit? Welcome to the high profile seminar where we are delighted to receive the participation of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Mr Pekka Haavisto. The seminar is organised just before the start of the Informal Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs (Gymnich).