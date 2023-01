Uudet makuuvaunut tuovat yöjuniin hotellimaisuutta

Leading Tramway conference “Light Rail Day” in Helsinki 24.-25.10.2022 21.10.2022 15:05:21 EEST | Press release

On the panel debate: Timo Harakka, Minister of Transport and Communications, Finland François Bausch, Minister for Mobility and Public Works, Luxemburg Johanna Wallin, Director, Transport HSL Stephan Besier, StadtbahnGestaltung, Leipzig, Germany “Light Rail Day” is the leading conference for Tramway in the Nordic Countries. Next week “Light Rail Day” arrives to Helsinki on Monday and Tuesday for the first time in its history and the interest has been overwhelming. With more than 125 delegates and continuing registrations, the conference has good chances to be sold out. Finland is, for the time being, the leading European country regarding new tram systems in cities, starting from scratch. No wonder, that this year’s conference is coming up to new heights and an international audience is interested in seeing this Finnish approach. Many foreign delegates choose to arrive early in Helsinki to take part in the “Jokeri Light Rail Walk” on Monday morning, to hear more about “Jokeri as a syst